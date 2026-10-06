Barbadians warned about online investment platforms

Minister of Finance, Ryan Straughn, is warning Barbadians not to be lured by online investment platforms promising quick and unrealistic returns.

The warning comes as more financial services are soliciting business online.

Speaking during the 22nd sitting of Parliament today, he cautioned Barbadians to verify that the businesses are properly licensed before handing over their money.

Mr Straughn says people who are scammed sometimes do not report the matter because they are embarrassed.

He says that can make it more difficult for authorities to try to recover the money.

The Virtual Assets Provider Bill 2026 is intended to bring virtual asset service providers within a regulated framework.