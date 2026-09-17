Barbadians warned of rise in fraudulent schemes

A warning tonight for Barbadians to be on guard against fraudulent schemes, both online and in person.

It comes from Inspector in the Fraud Department of the Barbados Police Service, Dudley Walrond, who was speaking this morning on CBC’s Q100.7 FM Let’s Talk About It radio show.

He said that over the last few years, they have seen an increase in classic phishing emails, investment scams, and, in particular, online vehicle scams.

Inspector Walrond also urged the public to be more cautious with their bank cards, as these can be easy targets for perpetrators.