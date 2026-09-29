Barbados 4-H Foundation seeks more volunteers and mentors

The Barbados 4-H Movement has been developing young people for decades.

Now, as the number of clubs grows, the Foundation says it needs more adults prepared to share their time, knowledge and skills.

Speaking to the media this morning, National Programme Coordinator for the Foundation, Theodore Fraser, said they want persons willing to give their time and expertise to come forward.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Osmond Harewood, says the Foundation has launched a volunteer programme, designed to bring more mentors and skilled people into its clubs.

He contends youth development should be a responsibility.

The Foundation wants people to consider how much time they can give and the lasting knowledge they can impart to young people.