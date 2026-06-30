Barbados Accreditation Council recognised for regional leadership in quality assurance

The Barbados Accreditation Council has been recognised for its leadership in advancing quality assurance across the Caribbean.

The Council received the Regional Partnership Excellence Award from the Antigua and Barbuda National Accreditation Board in recognition of its longstanding support and collaboration.

The award acknowledges the Barbados Accreditation Council’s role in sharing expertise, supporting the development of regional standards and promoting collaboration among quality assurance agencies.

Executive Director Lisa Gale accepted the award on behalf of the Council.

Mrs. Gale says the award highlights the importance of collaboration in raising educational standards across the region.