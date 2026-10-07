Barbados tacked on 24 more medals on day two of the Huntsman Senior Games in Utah, United States, to increase their overall total to 40.

Of those 24, nine were gold.

Sandra Murray was a double champion in the women’s 70-74 age group, winning the 50 metres and 200 metres.

Betty Murray won the men’s 75-79 1,500 metres; Kathy Harper-Hall was first in the women’s 85-89 standing long jump; Angela Jackson in the women’s 60-64 discus; Lester Phillips in the men’s 65-69 800 metres; Charmaine Belgrave in the women’s 55-59 800 metres; and Roland Waithe in the men’s 70-74 200 metres.

Barbados have so far won 13 gold, 21 silver and six bronze.