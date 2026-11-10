Barbados and its Nigerian partners, working with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), are advancing a pharmaceutical manufacturing project with an estimated investment cost of US$32 million, strengthening Africa-Caribbean industrial cooperation and regional health security.

The investment is intended to establish an intravenous fluids manufacturing facility in Barbados, with an initial annual capacity of 12 million units and scope for expansion.

Additional pharmaceutical products could follow, subject to technical, commercial and regulatory assessments.

The facility is expected to support access to essential products, skilled employment and regional trade.

The proposed IV fluids facility forms part of Barbados’ wider pharmaceutical development programme.

The project was advanced through agreements signed during the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.