Barbados airspace reopens after staff shortage disrupts flights

Some passengers who were stranded at Grantley Adams International Airport today have been able to board flights.

This follows the reopening of the airport this evening.

The island’s airspace was closed for several hours during the day as a result of what the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport said was caused by a shortage of staff within the Department of Air Navigation Services.

The ministry said the partial closure of Barbados’ airspace affected inbound and outbound flights for approximately seven and a half hours. Notwithstanding the disruption, one medivac flight was able to depart Barbados safely.

The reopening followed an urgent meeting involving the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, the Ministry of the Public Service, and workers’ representatives from the Barbados Workers’ Union and the National Union of Public Workers.

The productive meeting covered a number of outstanding issues affecting the workers in the Air Navigation Services Department. CBC understands that some of the grievances included insufficient staff, with workers doubling up on duties without compensation.

It was agreed that a follow-up meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to work towards the urgent resolution of the matters in question.

Earlier, passengers waited for hours with little information about when they would be able to leave.

Deanzer Roberts was at the airport and spoke with some of them.