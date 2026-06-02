Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, David Comissiong, says Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda are set to become key hubs linking the African continent with the wider Caribbean region.

Ambassador Comissiong made the comments while discussing the new direct air service between Lagos, Nigeria and Barbados, which commenced on May 25.

Speaking during his weekly Conversations on CARICOM segment on TV8 Barbados’s Mornin’ Barbados programme, he said the new route represents an important step in strengthening connections between Africa and the Caribbean.

He noted that Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda are now strategically positioned to serve as gateways for travel, trade and cultural exchange between the two regions.