As Barbados and China prepare to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials from both countries are pointing to a series of infrastructure, health and agricultural initiatives as evidence of a partnership focused on improving lives.

Speaking during a symposium with Caribbean journalists at his Christ Church residence under the theme, “A Friend in Need and a Partner in Deed,” Ambassador Zheng Bingkai said the relationship has grown through cooperation based on equality, mutual respect and shared development goals.

He said the success of the partnership should be measured by the benefits delivered to the people of Barbados.

Among the projects highlighted were the South Coast Water Reclamation Project and the National Stadium redevelopment.

The US$66 million South Coast Water Reclamation Project will modernise the existing treatment facility.

Another project receiving attention is the Upland Rice Cooperation Programme.

The Ambassador said the initiative is aimed at helping Barbados increase domestic grain production, reduce reliance on imports and strengthen food security.