Mas Domnik continues to contribute to the island’s economy.

Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc.’s Director Caribbean, Graham Clarke, says a landmark Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries in October unites both destinations in promoting joint travel experiences and developing new opportunities for the people.

And he stresses that sometimes collaboration and co-operation beat competition.

Communications and Public Relations Specialist with the Discover Dominica Authority, Monelle Alexis, says Mas Domnik has grown into a cornerstone of Dominica’s Festival and Events Pillar under the Ministry of Tourism.

And she has extended the invitation to all to visit the Nature Isle of the Caribbean for the festival from January 10th through February 18th 2026.