Ethiopia and Barbados have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support cooperation in the health sector, with a focus on workforce mobility and ethical recruitment.

The agreement was initialled in Geneva by Barbados’ Minister of Health Lisa Cummins and Ethiopia’s Health Minister Mekdes Daba Feyssa.

The arrangement creates a structured framework for the ethical recruitment of Ethiopian health professionals to Barbados, including doctors, nurses and other specialists, while promoting transparency and mutual benefit.

The initiative also reflects strengthened South-South cooperation and is supported by the leadership of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Officials say the partnership will help address workforce shortages, encourage skills exchange and support the delivery of quality healthcare in both countries.