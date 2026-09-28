Barbados and the European Union (EU) have begun discussions on an approach to dealing with sargassum seaweed, which continues to threaten Barbadian livelihoods.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw, and Ambassador of the European Union to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States, Fiona Ramsey, met during a courtesy call at Ilaro Court last week.

They agreed on the need to leverage technologies and tools to detect the approach of the sargassum, restrict its approach to the island, and increase mechanisation of its removal.

The Deputy PM and the Ambassador also discussed strengthening partnerships, legislation, investment and infrastructure, to harness the seaweed’s economic potential.

Barbados will participate in the upcoming 4th EU-Caribbean Global Gateway Sargassum Conference in Mexico this weekend.