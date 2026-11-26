Barbados and Ghana are set to celebrate their shared history through a series of activities highlighting the longstanding historical ties between the two countries.

One of the key events will be the historic twinning of Speightstown and Cape Coast.

The Attorney General says the ceremony will be attended by Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, along with a large Ghanaian delegation.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General says the milestone of Barbados’ 60th anniversary of Independence and fifth year as a republic provides an opportunity for the country to reflect on its journey and progress.