Barbados and Ghana will formally strengthen their historic and ancestral connections during a twinning ceremony at the Speightstown Esplanade on Friday.

The ceremony, which will also feature the unveiling of the King Cuffee bust, will bring together Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, along with other distinguished guests from Ghana and Barbados.

Programme Advisor with the Office of Pan-African Affairs and Heritage, Rodney Grant, says the event will mark an important milestone in the historical relationship between Barbados and Ghana.

It will also highlight the continued cultural exchange, cooperation and engagement between the two countries.