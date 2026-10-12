Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector Colin Jordan says Barbados is on the verge of signing a twinning agreement with Cape Coast, Ghana, to commemorate a significant historical connection between the two places.

He was speaking at the official opening ceremony of Dico African Restaurant & Bar in Carrington Village, St Michael, the first registered African restaurant and bar in Barbados.

Minister Jordan says the idea for the agreement stems from events during the seventeenth century, when, during the period of the transatlantic slave trade, there was a plan to overthrow slave owners and name an African as king of Barbados.

He says the ceremony was scheduled to take place in Speightstown.

According to him, those events have been part of the consideration for a formal twinning arrangement between Barbados and Cape Coast.

Minister Jordan says the proposed agreement could create opportunities for greater cultural exchange between the two places, allowing people to deepen their understanding of their shared history and heritage.

The minister believes the agreement is important for several reasons.