Barbados and Guyana introduce ID card travel arrangement

History is being created as Barbados and Guyana mark 60 years of independence with a landmark ID card travel arrangement.

Effective July 1st this year, citizens of Barbados and Guyana holding a valid national identification card will be able to travel between the two countries without the need for a passport.

The announcement was made in a release from the Office of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Prime Minister Mottley said the move represents another significant step forward in regional cooperation, South-South collaboration and people-centred governance.

She added that the arrangement demonstrates what can be achieved when Caribbean nations act with trust, ambition and a shared commitment to improving the lives of their people.

The Prime Minister also noted that, as both nations celebrate 60 years of independence, it is fitting that they take this step together.

The Governments of Barbados and Guyana said further details regarding implementation procedures, eligibility and travel requirements will be shared with the public ahead of the official start date.