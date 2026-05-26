In a historic development, citizens of Barbados and Guyana will soon be able to travel between the two countries using only their national identification cards, with no passport required.

The arrangement takes effect from July 1st this year.

The Office of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the move represents another significant step forward in regional cooperation, South-South collaboration and people-centred governance.

Prime Minister Mottley spoke about the development while in Guyana attending the country’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

She also expressed hope that other regional neighbours will follow in the footsteps of the two nations.