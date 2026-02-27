Barbados and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on standards and quality control to improve access to generic and other medicines.

The agreement was formalised this morning in Parliament by Minister of Health, Senator Lisa Cummins, and India’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Subhash P. Gupta.

The MOU aims to strengthen collaboration between the two countries on the supply of medicines. Senator Cummins highlighted the successful partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, which benefited both Barbados and the wider region at a time when supply chains and access to drugs were severely constrained.

High Commissioner Gupta emphasised that the MOU is an important step in expanding the bilateral agreement between Barbados and India.