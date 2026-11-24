Amid concerns about disruptions in the global supply chain and high shipping costs, Government is moving to ensure Barbadians have consistent access to affordable medicines.

Today, Barbados and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a regional logistics hub for medicines and other healthcare technologies.

Barbados will provide national leadership and coordinate the necessary institutional and resource arrangements, while PAHO will provide technical cooperation and expertise.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister of Health and Wellness Senator Lisa Cummins said they hope to begin work on the hub by 2027.

Minister Cummins explains why the hub will make sense for Barbados and its regional neighbours.