With weeks of preparation behind them, the Barbados CARIFTA track and field team has one goal in mind, to bring medals back home.

It all starts tomorrow morning when the games get going at 9:30 a.m. in Grenada.

The team has been putting in final preparations in the Spice Isle, and there is confidence in the camp, but also a clear understanding of the challenge ahead as the region’s best go head-to-head.

Our very own Anmar Goodridge-Boyce is in Grenada.

Meanwhile, the 39th CARIFTA Aquatics Championships was officially declared open this evening in Martinique, with the action set to dive into full swing from tomorrow morning.

Barbados is represented by a strong 31-member team, led by a core of experienced swimmers, including multiple gold medallist Heidi Stoute, alongside an exciting group of emerging talent, all eager to make their mark in the pool.

Following an impressive 32-medal haul last year, expectations are once again high, with the team aiming to match or even surpass that level of success.

That action is also set to start at 9:30 a.m.