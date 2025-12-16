Barbados’ Aviation Sector Meets Global Safety Standards

Barbados’ aviation sector continues to meet international safety and operational standards.

That is according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, Charley Browne.

He says as the country works to maintain those global benchmarks, attention is shifting toward the future of the sector with a focus on developing home-grown, world-class expertise.

Mr Browne outlined the strategy while addressing the Barbados Civil Aviation Authority’s Awards Ceremony.

Our Anesta Henry has more.