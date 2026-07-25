One of Barbados’ most respected basketball figures was laid to rest today.

Family, friends and members of the sporting community gathered to honour the life of former national player and coach Dwight Rouse.

The Wildey Gymnasium was filled with mourners, including officials, teammates and representatives of the local basketball fraternity, who came to pay their final respects.

During the service, several tributes celebrated Rouse’s contributions to the sport, his leadership and the lasting impact he had on generations of players, both on and off the court.

President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, a long-time friend and former schoolmate of Rouse, was among those who bade farewell.

Rouse was laid to rest at the Christ Church Cemetery.