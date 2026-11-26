Barbados is strengthening its presence in international bodybuilding, with two senior officials of the Barbados Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation securing key leadership positions within the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB).

President Dr Alfred Sparman has been appointed Chairman of the IFBB Medical Commission, while Vice-President Roger Boyce takes up the role of Chairman of the IFBB Bodybuilding Commission.

The appointments were made during the IFBB World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The organisation described them as recognition of the pair’s experience, professional excellence and international standing.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Ministry of Sport, Minister Charles Griffith congratulated both men, describing their appointments as a tremendous achievement.

Boyce also received the IFBB Organiser of the Year Award, recognising his work in staging the Roger Boyce Classic, which has established itself as one of the leading bodybuilding and fitness events on the international circuit.

While pleased with the recognition, Boyce said he was happy to share the honour with the Minister, members of the event’s organising committee, the local federation and the event’s sponsors.

On his new international appointment, Boyce said he was committed to making a meaningful contribution to the IFBB in his role.

Meanwhile, Dr Sparman said he would use his expertise to contribute to athletes’ development through his appointment to the IFBB Medical Commission.

He added that the appointment reflected the organisation’s confidence in, and strong investment in, Barbados.