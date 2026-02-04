Barbados has taken a major step toward strengthening food security and transforming agriculture with the official handover of the Hope Agricultural Training Institute in St Lucy.

The state-of-the-art facility, built with support from the People’s Republic of China, is expected to play a key role in training the next generation of farmers and agri-entrepreneurs.

Deanzer Roberts has this story.

Hope Agricultural Training Institute brings modern learning to Barbados farming

Director in the Ministry of Training and Tertiary Education, Dr. Roderick Rudder, says the Hope Agricultural Training Institute is the result of a long-standing vision to modernise agricultural education and attract more young people to the sector.

He said the concept for the institute was first developed more than a decade ago as part of a national effort to integrate technology, innovation and modern techniques into agricultural training.

Dr. Rudder explained that the facility was designed to balance open-field training with modern infrastructure and research capabilities, allowing students to gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.