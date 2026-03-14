Barbados building out the care economy through population policy

Barbados is building out the care economy through the implementation of the recently approved Barbados Population Policy 2023 to 2040.

To that end, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council has hosted its inaugural Health and Wellness Conference.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Training and Tertiary Education, Patrick McCaskie, says one of the island’s national priorities must be to build a healthier workforce.

He says in building a healthier workforce there will be a more productive economy and society, leading to enhanced GDP growth and stronger economic resilience.

Executive Director of the TVET Council, Henderson Eastmond, says the Health and Wellness Conference aims to bring stakeholders in the sector together.