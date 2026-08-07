Barbados’ medal count at the 2026 CAC Games in Santo Domingo is now at seven.

Boxer Jabali Breedy will be awarded a bronze medal after losing his men’s 55-kilogramme semi-final last night to Cuba’s Alejandro Claro, 5-0 on points.

Breedy’s bronze adds to the gold won by Margot Prow in squash and five silver medals: Megan Best in squash; Stephen Slocombe and Kaipo Marshall in men’s doubles tennis; Chelsea Tuach in women’s shortboard surfing; Matthew Wright in the elite men’s triathlon; and Wright and Fynn Armstrong in the team triathlon.

Meanwhile, on day 14, Barbados’ squash players continue to perform well.

The Barbados men advanced to the semi-finals of the team event after defeating the British Virgin Islands 3-0.

The Barbados women are currently playing Bermuda in their quarter-final and were leading 1-0 a few moments ago.

In track and field, Kelia Bentham placed seventh in the women’s 200 metres final in 23.82 seconds.

In the men’s 4×100-metre relay final, Barbados finished eighth in 39.09 seconds, while the women’s team did not take to the track.

In netball, Barbados lost to Jamaica 46-37 last night but bounced back today with a 77-18 victory over the Dominican Republic. Faye Agard scored 69 goals from 77 attempts.

In the women’s Kumite 68-kilogramme Pool B, Ric-Anne Brathwaite was edged out on a tie-break by Karen Madera of the Dominican Republic after their match ended 2-2.

Brathwaite then lost her next two contests, 8-1 to Wendy Mosquera of Colombia and 8-1 to Paola Rubio of Mexico.

In sailing, Joseph Whelan and Amabel Chase finished fifth in race 12 of the two-person mixed dinghy final with 64 points.

In shooting, Dave Seale was tied for 12th with a score of 271 in the men’s 25-metre rapid-fire pistol qualification.

And in table tennis, Tre Riley and Tyrese Knight lost 3-0 to Venezuela’s Raymundo Medina and Carlos Rios in the men’s doubles round of 16.