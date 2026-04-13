The Barbados Cadet Corps continues to boost its numbers, aiming to significantly increase its current enrolment.

This weekend, scores of secondary school students graduated from recruits to cadets, beginning their journey with the youth arm of the Barbados Defence Force.

The corps hosted a passing-out parade and awards ceremony for Recruit Intake 1 of 2026 at the Barbados Defence Force Headquarters, St Ann’s Fort, The Garrison, St Michael.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.