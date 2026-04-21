Barbados calls for stronger global link on African descent issues

Barbados is calling for the United Nations Permanent Forum to link the cause of people of African descent.

The call came from Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, who says it is a vision he has been advancing from the outset.

Ambassador Commissiong says he, and Barbados by extension, have recognised the potential of this new UN body, noting that it could be the entity to link all nations together and help them focus on a common agenda.

Ambassador Comissiong was speaking during his weekly “Conversations on CARICOM” segment on TV8’s “Mornin’ Barbados”.