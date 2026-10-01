Barbados Cancer Society investing in new 3D breast ultrasound system

The Barbados Cancer Society is investing in a new state-of-the-art 3D automated breast ultrasound system, set to significantly enhance the island’s breast screening and early detection capabilities.

The funds raised through this year’s CIBC Walk for the Cure will help the Barbados Cancer Society purchase the $600,000-dollar ultrasound system.

Second Vice President and Chairman of the BCS Breast Screening Programme, Dr Shirley Hanoman-Jhagroo, says the machine will reduce waiting times for screening.

The 3D automated breast ultrasound system will scan the entire breast. It also uses artificial intelligence to help enhance detection.

However, ultrasound scans will need to be sent remotely to Trinidad to be read.