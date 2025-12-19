Barbados Cancer Society Raises Concren over Low Male Screening Rates

Men are not coming forward in significant numbers to be screened for cancer.

That warning has come from President of the Barbados Cancer Society, Professor David Rosin.

He says early screening is critical, noting that when cancers are detected at stage one, they are highly treatable and often do not require surgery or other intensive therapies.

Professor Rosin was speaking during this year’s presentation of the top eight prizes for the Cancer Support Services Raffle.

He adds that prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Barbados, followed by colon cancer, with breast cancer ranking a close third.

Dr. Rosin stressed that all three cancers are curable once they are diagnosed early.

The Barbados Cancer Society Raffle runs annually from April to September and is a major fundraising initiative to support cancer patients while sustaining the programmes offered by the Society.

Rebecca Wood was named the grand prize winner, taking home $25,000.

Second prize went to Andrew King, who won a weekend for two at Southern Palms Hotel, while Christine Johnson received the third prize, a weekend for two at the Radisson Aquatica.