Barbados cannot afford to ignore rapidly developing technologies, says Senator Reid
Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, Senator Jonathan Reid, says Barbados cannot afford to ignore rapidly developing technologies.
He was speaking following a panel discussion on Barbados’ readiness for advanced technologies, which formed part of the National Library Service Lecture Series marking the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence and five years as a republic.
The discussion explored how Barbados can move beyond simply adopting new technologies to becoming a country that develops and produces them.