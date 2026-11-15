With less than 48 hours to go before one of the biggest football matches in their history, captain of the Barbados senior men’s national football team, Andre Applewhaite, says the players are ready to do whatever it takes to defeat St Lucia.

The teams meet in a must-win CONCACAF Nations League match on Tuesday in Guadeloupe.

Barbados are chasing direct qualification for their first-ever major football tournament and must beat St Lucia to secure a place in next summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Kick-off on Tuesday is scheduled for 3 p.m.