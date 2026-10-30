Barbados celebrates elimination of mother-to-child HIV transmission
Barbados is celebrating a major public health milestone with the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished when Government, healthcare workers and communities work together.
She made the remarks this morning while addressing a ceremony to recognise Barbados’ certification for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
Our Deanzer Roberts has this report.