Today, Barbados welcomed and celebrated its newest centenarian, Ms Germaine Clarke, who marked the milestone birthday surrounded by family, friends and members of her community.

The celebration was held at the Holy Innocents Centre, where those closest to her gathered to honour the ten decades of her life and the important role she played in the lives of those around her.

Ms Clarke also received a special visit from the President of Barbados His Excellency Jeffrey Bostic.

During their conversation, President Bostic congratulated her on reaching 100 years and thanked her for her contribution as an entrepreneur during her younger years.

Speaking at the celebration was her granddaughter, Avaline Williams. She described her grandmother as a feisty woman who liked to eat and was loved throughout her community.