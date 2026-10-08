Barbados’ senior men’s national football team has climbed five places to 174 in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

The rankings, released yesterday by the world governing body for football, saw Barbados leapfrog Andorra, Cambodia and Nepal.

It comes just days after the Tridents completed the first round of the 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League at the top of their group in League B, with 10 points heading into the final two matches next month.