Barbados collected three gold medals in their overall 16-medal count on yesterday’s opening session of the Huntsman Senior Games in Utah, United States.

Jennifer Swanson-Jones accounted for two of those titles in the women’s 65-69 age group long jump and standing long jump.

The other winner was Kathy Harper-Hall in the women’s 85-89 standing long jump.

There were also 11 silver and two bronze medals for Team Barbados.

Swanson-Jones so far has four medals, with those two gold and two silver.