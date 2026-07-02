Barbados cricketer Shaqkere Parris granted bail after battery charge in Antigua

Barbados cricketer Shaqkere Parris has been granted bail after being charged with battery following an altercation with a taxi driver at a resort in Antigua.

Reports indicate that Parris, who recently toured Sri Lanka with the West Indies Academy squad for a multi-format series, allegedly physically assaulted a taxi driver at the team’s hotel after the individual refused to board him as a passenger, following a heated conversation regarding an earlier incident involving a female colleague.

The top-order batsman is said to have pushed and punched the driver after the taxi operator removed his luggage from the vehicle.

In a media release on social media last evening, Cricket West Indies noted they are aware of the matter but said that as the legal process is underway, they cannot comment.