Barbados’ cultural agencies challenged to build on 2025 successes

After delivering some of the country’s biggest cultural successes in recent years, Barbados’ cultural agencies are now being challenged to do even more in 2026.

That call has come from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for culture, Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, who says the sector will build on its 2025 achievements to further strengthen the island’s cultural and heritage industries.

Speaking at the Cultural Industries Showcase at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, the minister made it clear that the work cannot slow down.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.