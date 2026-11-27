Barbados produced a stunning turnaround to overcome Cuba 92-81 in last night’s FIBA AmeriCup 2029 pre-qualifying group-phase clash in Venezuela.

After falling behind 22-18 at the end of the opening quarter, the Bajans responded with a powerful second-quarter display, overcoming a double-digit deficit to take a 41-39 lead into the half-time break.

Barbados carried that momentum into the second half, extending their advantage to 66-60 by the end of the third quarter before maintaining control to seal an 11-point victory.

Tyler Thomas was the standout performer for the Bajans, pouring in a game-high 29 points.

Keefe Birkett provided valuable support with 15 points, while Carl Thorpe added 14.

Barbados will now look to build on that impressive comeback when they face tournament hosts Venezuela tonight.