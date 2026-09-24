Barbados is a trusted investment jurisdiction.

The contention comes from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Business Development and Commerce, Kevin Hunte, as he delivered the feature address at the media launch of Global Business Week 2026, held at the CIBC Caribbean Warrens Great House recently.

He told a cross-section of stakeholders that the business sector employs a number of skilled professionals who help to develop expertise that remains in Barbados.

Trevor Thorpe reports.