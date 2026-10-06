‘Barbados’ digital transformation must not leave people behind’
The proposed digital transformation of Barbados must not leave people behind.
This was one of the concerns raised during the recent Youth Parliament debate.
Youth Parliamentarian, Naomi Worrell, points to the digital divide experienced by some students, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when some children did not have access to devices or the internet for online learning.
Ms Worrell is also calling for the digital transformation to include elderly Barbadians.