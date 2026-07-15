Barbados’ disaster resilience programme to be redesigned

As Government moves to strengthen the country’s emergency response system at all levels, the Department of Emergency Management has been mandated to work with its partners to redesign the disaster resilience programme.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, said that, in order to accomplish the task of redesigning the disaster resilience programme, he has asked the DEM to begin by reviewing the Emergency Management Act.

He spoke about the importance of the mandate while addressing the opening of the Department of Emergency Management Community Resilience Regional Conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Minister Nicholls said stakeholders must move forward as a cohesive unit to ensure that community resilience is not just a concept on paper, but comes to life through collective action.

He also challenged those attending the conference to review their own community programmes and ensure they are fit for purpose.