Barbados earned a major economic and promotional boost, generating a total impact of 25.8 million U.S. dollars from last season’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

According to 2025 CPL statistics, the tournament delivered a direct economic contribution of 14.7 million, while international media coverage promoted Barbados globally, adding a further 11.1 million in exposure value.

Overall, this represents an 11% increase over the 2024 tournament’s impact.

Speaking on TV 8’s Mornin Barbados, CPL Chief Executive Officer Pete Russell said the continued growth reflects a rising number of fans engaging with the tournament.