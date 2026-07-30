The Barbados economy grew by 1.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

The update was shared by Central Bank Governor Dr The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge during his economic review covering the first half of the year.

While describing the growth as a sign of the economy’s resilience and potential, Dr Greenidge cautioned that uncertainty in the global environment remains a concern.

He pointed to geopolitical tensions, fluctuating commodity prices and shifting international trade dynamics as key factors contributing to the uncertainty.

Trevor Thorpe was there.