Barbados kicked off their FIFA Under-15 World Cup campaign on a losing note, going down to Kuwait 2–1 in their tournament opener this morning.

Playing at the Hovsan Competition Complex, the Baby Tridents were trailing from the 14th minute when Fahad Alateeqi broke the deadlock.

Alateeqi then doubled his team’s advantage in the 19th minute before Barbados halved the deficit thanks to a strike from captain Danari Griffith.

The Young Tridents will be back in action tomorrow in Group E when they take on Chile from 12:45 pm Barbados time.