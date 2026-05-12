Barbados Fire Service commissions new aerial ladder truck
The Barbados Fire Service now has a major boost to its firefighting and rescue capabilities.
Government today commissioned a new 45-metre aerial ladder truck valued at more than 2.2 million dollars, the tallest ladder appliance ever acquired in Barbados.
Officials say the new equipment comes at a critical time as the island faces increasingly dangerous fire-prone conditions during the dry season.
We get more in this Deanzer Roberts report.