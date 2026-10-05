The Barbados Fire Service is taking steps to ensure the memory of its fallen officers lives on.

The Service hosted the Wayne Vaughn Memorial Fun Day in honour of the late officer, who passed away earlier this year.

President of the Barbados Fire Service Sports and Social Club, Fabian Greaves, said the event was a fitting way to remember Vaughn, whom he described as a very sociable person.

Mr Greaves said the initiative was not only about keeping Vaughn’s memory alive, but also about encouraging officers and their families to embrace the same spirit of togetherness and camaraderie that he displayed.

Mr Greaves also revealed that the club plans to organise more social activities for officers in the future.

He said the activities will give members an opportunity to relax and take the edge off the demands of their jobs, while also serving as a way to engage with people in communities.

Mr Greaves said the club hopes that these community interactions could also encourage some members of the public to consider joining the Barbados Fire Service.