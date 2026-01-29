Barbados’ first TAVI procedure performed at QEH

Today, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has marked a major milestone in public healthcare delivery with the successful completion of Barbados’ first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure.

TAVI is a minimally invasive treatment for aortic stenosis, which offers a new option for elderly patients who are often unsuitable for open-heart surgery.

The landmark procedure was performed in the Cardiac Suite at the Lion’s Eye Care Centre by a multidisciplinary medical team led by Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Christita Powlett.

Dr. Powlett said that support was provided by Dr. Jose Lugo, Consultant Cardiologist; Dr. Dawn Scantlebury, Consultant and Head of the Cardiology Department; and Dr. Sherry Lashley, Anaesthesiologist.

While TAVI procedures have previously been performed in countries such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana within the private sector, this marks a major achievement as the service is now being offered within the public healthcare system at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The procedure has a success rate of over 98%, with patients typically experiencing rapid symptom relief and significantly shorter recovery times, often being discharged within two to three days.