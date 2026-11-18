Barbados will be the first country to benefit from the Multi-Guarantor Debt for Resilience Joint Initiative, which brings together four development banks to provide US$600 million in guarantees.

The landmark debt-for-resilience initiative will enable Barbados to refinance existing debt on more favourable terms.

In a media release today, the Caribbean Development Bank noted that the transaction is expected to generate fiscal savings to support US$160 million in health and resilience investments, without increasing the country’s debt burden.

The financing is expected to help strengthen regional access to essential medicines and health supplies, support continuity of care during emergencies and strengthen regional public goods that can be difficult for individual countries to finance.

In further support, the World Bank Group will provide an additional grant worth US$6 million.

The investments are expected to benefit the entire population of Barbados, particularly school-aged children, adolescents, the elderly and people living with chronic diseases.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says partnering with four international development banks will allow Barbados to refinance its debt on better terms and use the savings to improve care for people living with chronic conditions, expand mental health and digital health services, and improve access to essential medical supplies.

Scotiabank and CIBC Caribbean are the lead arrangers for the transaction.