Barbados Food and Rum Festival 2026 comes to a close Published: November 10, 2026 | Updated: November 10, 2026 1 minute read The curtain came down last evening on the Barbados Food and Rum Festival 2026 with the staging of Liquid Gold Feast at CARIFESTA House. Anesta Henry reports. Post navigation Previous: Field hockey academy making an impact in Holders Hill communityNext: Wanted man Novon Neblett in police custody Related Stories 1 minute read Blue Fest 2026 highlights importance of protecting ocean resources November 10, 2026 1 minute read Eden Lodge and Good Shepherd relocation efforts expected to be completed November 10, 2026 1 minute read Wanted man Novon Neblett in police custody November 10, 2026 1 minute read Field hockey academy making an impact in Holders Hill community November 10, 2026 1 minute read 31 gymnasts to represent Barbados at CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships November 10, 2026 1 minute read Trial begins for cultural ambassador Mighty Gabby November 10, 2026 Top Stories Blue Fest 2026 highlights importance of protecting ocean resources 1 Blue Fest 2026 highlights importance of protecting ocean resources November 10, 2026 Eden Lodge and Good Shepherd relocation efforts expected to be completed 2 Eden Lodge and Good Shepherd relocation efforts expected to be completed November 10, 2026 Wanted man Novon Neblett in police custody 3 Wanted man Novon Neblett in police custody November 10, 2026 Barbados Food and Rum Festival 2026 comes to a close 4 Barbados Food and Rum Festival 2026 comes to a close November 10, 2026